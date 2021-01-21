Man hit and killed by car in Kings County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hit and killed by a car in Kings County on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.Officials say a man wearing dark clothing was walking in the roadway on 18th Avenue between Idaho and Jackson, south of Lemoore, around 9:30 pm when he was hit.The man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.Officers said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.