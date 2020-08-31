shooting

Man hospitalized after being shot while driving in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 42-year-old man has been hospitalized after being shot while driving in Merced on Monday morning.

Officers were first called to reports of a crash on Campus Parkway at Gerard Avenue around 11 a.m.

The Merced Police Department says it appears the man was going southbound on Campus Parkway when he was shot.

His car went off-road and he hit a light pole.

The man was transported to a Modesto hospital and his condition is unknown.

No possible suspect information or a motive for the shooting have been released.
