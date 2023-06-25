Man hospitalized, suspect arrested following Merced County shooting

A suspect is in custody following a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect is in custody following a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened at Fern Street and Ashby Road just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Merced County Sheriff's deputies say a man was shot at least once.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The gunman was identified as 41-year-old Chad Michael Hosburgh.

He was found at a home in Atwater just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

After a short foot chase, he was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail for attempted homicide.

He's being held on $500,000 bond.