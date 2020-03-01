Man involved in Clovis car accident dies

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department says a man has died after a car accident in Clovis Saturday evening.Authorities responded to a call just before 5 p.m. They say on arrival, they found a man trapped in the driver's seat of the vehicle.Firefighters were able to extract the man from the seat. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.There were two young children in the car at the time of the crash, but authorities say both are okay.An investigation is underway to determine what caused the man to crash. No other vehicles were involved.