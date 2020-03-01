Man involved in Clovis car accident dies

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department says a man has died after a car accident in Clovis Saturday evening.

Authorities responded to a call just before 5 p.m. They say on arrival, they found a man trapped in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

Firefighters were able to extract the man from the seat. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

There were two young children in the car at the time of the crash, but authorities say both are okay.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the man to crash. No other vehicles were involved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisclovis police departmentcar accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man to be hospitalized and arrested after barricading himself inside NE Fresno home
Woman and child hospitalized after Selma shooting, police searching for suspect
US bans travel to Iran amid coronavirus fears
Man sent to hospital after central Fresno shooting
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
Downtown LA explosion, 'heavy fire' leaves at least 3 injured
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
Show More
Porterville couple scare off thieves with water-spraying device
Central Valley woman celebrates 19th birthday on Leap Day
Parlier family loses home in fire, cause of fire unknown
Busy championship weekend continues at Selland Arena Saturday
Suspected DUI driver arrested after crashing into garage of Visalia home
More TOP STORIES News