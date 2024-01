Man on tracks killed by train in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who was on the tracks in central Fresno has died after being hit by a passing Amtrak train on Tuesday night.

The accident happened around 7 pm in the area of Shields and Wishon avenues.

Fresno police say an unhoused man was found dead on the tracks.

The train has been stopped in the area as the investigation continues.

Investigators say they are still working to figure out why the man was on the tracks.