Man killed in ATV crash in Fresno County

By ABC30.com staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed in an ATV crash in Fresno County on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened around 11 a.m. just east of Selma on Foral near Bethal Avenues.

Investigators say it appears the driver made an abrupt turn, causing him to lose control and overturn the ATV.

The 48-year-old man was thrown from the vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Officers say the man was not wearing a helmet, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
