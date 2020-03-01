Man killed in Clovis car accident identified

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department has identified the man who died in a car accident Saturday evening as 71-year-old Victor Johanson.

Authorities responded to a call just before 5 p.m near Shaw and Minnewawa. They say on arrival, they found a man trapped in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

Firefighters were able to extract the man from the seat. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

There were two young children in the car at the time of the crash, but authorities say both are okay.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the man to crash. No other vehicles were involved.
