Man killed in fiery crash connected to deadly shooting and other crimes in South Valley, authorities say

The suspect in a fatal shooting in Visalia is now dead following a police pursuit that ended in a fiery crash, according to authorities.


The Visalia Police Department says it all began Monday morning when officers responded to a shooting at the AM/PM on Lovers Lane. When officers arrived they found a person who had been shot and killed.
A short time later there was an additional report of a shooting at a home in Visalia which police believe involved the same suspect at the AM/PM gas station.

Police say while officers were searching the area, they located the suspect's car and a pursuit started. However, the officers lost the suspect but a short time later Tulare County Sheriff's deputies located the car. Another pursuit ensued which ended at Road 140 and Avenue 256 where the suspect exchanged gunfire with deputies and ran off into an orchard.

Police say 15 minutes later, the suspect stole a car and a third pursuit began which ended in a crash on Highway 65 north of Porterville. Officers say the suspect died in that collision and several other people were injured.



The Tulare County Sheriff's Office believes the suspect was also involved in an armed robbery in Exeter on Sunday.

RELATED: Police looking for suspect in shooting and armed robbery in Exeter

Police are telling drivers to avoid Highway 65 near Linda Vista Ave and Avenue 184 because it will be closed for some time as detectives investigate the scene.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Three people arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit through Fresno County
Police looking for suspect in shooting and armed robbery in Exeter
Teen vaping doubles as other drug, alcohol use falls
Retired police dog dumped at animal shelter
Higher percentage of CA pot products passing safety tests
Porch pirates steal gifts for orphaned kids in need
UPS driver accused of helping porch pirates
Driver slaps man after nearly running him over
Show More
Nurse deported last year reunited with family for holidays
Utah to set nation's strictest blood alcohol limit at 0.05
Man in critical condition after being shot outside a home in Lindsay
Family: Victim on phone with her mother when killed near newborn
Cause of early morning house fire in Northeast Fresno under investigation
More News