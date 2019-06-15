Man killed, woman injured in officer-involved shooting at a Delano Motel

Bullet holes in the back wall of the Best Western Hotel.And a trail of blood in the Denny's parking lot.Signs of a violent scene that played out in Delano early Friday morning.But Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it all started with more violence in Richgrove on Thursday afternoon.That's when they got a call from a man at this home who said his 18-year-old son had been attacked by two men and a woman.Just before 11 p.m., someone at the same house called 911 to report a drive-by shooting.Sheriff's deputies believed the incidents were related, and tracked down the suspect car at the Best Western in Delano.Deputies then knocked on the door of the suspects' room.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says one of the suspects jumped out of a second-storey hotel window before he was shot by a Delano Police Officer.And while that was happening, the sheriff's office says a woman inside the room swung the door open.One of the two sheriff's deputies in the hallway then shot her.She was hit in the hip and will survive.The deputy who fired his gun has been with the sheriff's office for two years, and is now on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Porterville Police Department.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says they are not releasing the suspects' names yet.