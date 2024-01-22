  • Full Story

Man shoots at Visalia Police officers then turns gun on himself, police say

ByMarc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Monday, January 22, 2024 12:48AM
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after shooting at Visalia Police officers and then turning the gun on himself.

Officers were called to a home on Atwood Street and Hurley Avenue around 2:50 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man with a gun.

Police say when officers arrived, they were confronted by the man who immediately opened fire at them. The man then shot himself.

He was taken to the hospital and his current condition is unknown.

No officers shot at the man or were hurt.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as detectives are on scene investigating.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

