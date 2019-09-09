crime

Man shot and killed after stabbing person at party in rural Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from an argument at a party over the weekend.

On Saturday night, deputies responded to a shooting in just northwest of Dos Palos on Green House Road near Dan McNamara.

When deputies arrived they discovered a 48-year-old man had been shot and killed after stabbing a person during an argument.

Deputies say no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Vicki Bonilla at (209)385-7472.
