Man shot and killed after stabbing person at party in rural Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from an argument at a party over the weekend.On Saturday night, deputies responded to a shooting in just northwest of Dos Palos on Green House Road near Dan McNamara.When deputies arrived they discovered a 48-year-old man had been shot and killed after stabbing a person during an argument.Deputies say no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Vicki Bonilla at (209)385-7472.