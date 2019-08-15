crime

Man shot and killed in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a deadly early morning shooting in central Fresno.

It happened on Nevada just off of First around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Fresno P.D. received a call for an apparent shooting in that area.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his home with a gunshot wound.

Police say he was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Officers arrested two people a few hours after the incident on Highway 180 near Cedar who they say are connected to the shooting.

During a search of a car, police located a shotgun and other evidence that was placed into a bag.

This story is developing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcrimeshootingfresno police departmentinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Girl, 3, attacked with machete; mother arrested: Police
Manson case: News reporters look back after 50 years
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old victim describes being shot, hiding during Gilroy Garlic Festival
Mexico gang feud: 19 bodies found in Michoacan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after taco eating contest at Fresno Grizzlies game
Police swarm northeast Fresno bar after gun scare
Man in critical condition after being stabbed in central Fresno
START HERE: 6 officers injured in shooting, Dem. presidential candidate ends bid
Family of man who died after taco eating contest stunned by loss
Clovis Walmart evacuated following reports of bomb threat
Man armed with kitchen knife robs west central Fresno Walgreens
Show More
Philadelphia shooting injures 9 officers, 6 shot; suspect surrenders
Teen driver behind the wheel of vehicle that fatally struck bicyclist in Clovis
More than 50 inmates injured in riot at Central California prison
Proposal to raise PG&E rates not well-received by customers at public hearing
Fresno children's law attorney charged with sex crimes with child
More TOP STORIES News