Man shot and killed in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a deadly early morning shooting in central Fresno.It happened on Nevada just off of First around 3 a.m. Thursday.Fresno P.D. received a call for an apparent shooting in that area.When officers arrived, they found a man in his home with a gunshot wound.Police say he was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.Officers arrested two people a few hours after the incident on Highway 180 near Cedar who they say are connected to the shooting.During a search of a car, police located a shotgun and other evidence that was placed into a bag.