Man shot and killed in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a deadly early morning shooting in central Fresno.
It happened on Nevada just off of First around 3 a.m. Thursday.
Fresno P.D. received a call for an apparent shooting in that area.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his home with a gunshot wound.
Police say he was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
Officers arrested two people a few hours after the incident on Highway 180 near Cedar who they say are connected to the shooting.
During a search of a car, police located a shotgun and other evidence that was placed into a bag.
This story is developing.
