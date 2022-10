Man working on his car, shot in his leg in Delhi

The shooting happened Saturday evening around 7 p.m. in the area of Hillside and August Avenues.

DELHI, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired and found a man with a single gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told investigators he was working on his car when he heard gunshots.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information has been released.