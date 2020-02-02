Man shot in southeast Fresno while waiting for marijuana delivery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 19-year-old is recovering in the hospital after a southeast Fresno Drive-by shooting.Police say a car pulled up in front of the victim's house at Holloway and Eugenia just before 10 p.m. Saturday.Investigators say a passenger fired at least one round at the victim.A bullet hit the man in the shoulder and pierced through to his chest."According to our victim, he was standing outside of his house within the gated area waiting for a marijuana delivery to be made," says Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.The victim called 911 after the shooting.Emergency crews rushed him to CRMC, where he is expected to survive.Officers are investigating a motive for the shooting, and they are combing the neighborhood for surveillance footage.The drive-by vehicle is described as a light blue sedan.