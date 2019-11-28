Man shot multiple times while playing video games inside central Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times inside a central Fresno apartment.Officers responded to the apartment complex on Tyler Avenue and Clark Street at around 10 p.m.Police say the man, believed to be in his 20s, was playing video games in a bedroom when shots were fired through the window. Three other people were in the apartment when the shooting took place.The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition.Detectives have not released a suspect description or a motive for the shooting."We don't know if they (possible suspects) were in a vehicle or on foot. We have no independent witnesses as to that right now," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.Police say there is no indication the shooting was gang-related. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.