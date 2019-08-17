Man shot, then punched outside apartment complex in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for a suspect who shot a man outside an apartment complex in Visalia Friday night.Officer say the victim was sitting outside the complex on South Central Street near Tulare Avenue when a man approached and fired multiple rounds.The man then punched the victim and fled the area in a dark-colored vehicle.The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.