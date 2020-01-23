stabbing

Man stabbed multiple times in his central Fresno hotel room

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a central Fresno hotel Thursday morning.

Officers were called to The Hotel Fresno on Blackstone and Dakota Avenues just after 5:00 a.m.

Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times in his hotel room, and then made his way to the lobby for help.

Investigators say the man had been staying at the hotel alone.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. His name has not been released.

Police have not released a suspect description, but do believe the man was targeted.

The area remains blocked off as officers continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfresnofresno police departmentstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
1 person detained in connection to deadly stabbing outside Bakersfield high school
Man high on controlled substance stabbed co-worker with pruning shears: Deputies
Teen accused of killing teen who was texting with his girlfriend
Porterville woman stabbed CVS employee with scissors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Fresno County health officials putting emphasis on flu vaccines
3 US firefighters killed while battling Australian wildfires
Second inmate dies after attack by fellow inmate at Corcoran prison
Mariposa Co. deputies searching for missing 74-year-old man
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Fresno City College students unhappy with new rule regarding FAX
Show More
Fresno Co. mom talks about ex-boyfriend murdering her son
FedEx warns customers of text claiming to contain package info
China shuts down cities as coronavirus kills 17, sickens over 550
Death penalty trial starts for suspect in racist killing spree
New charges filed against Visalia Police officers during different approach to case
More TOP STORIES News