Man stabbed multiple times in his central Fresno hotel room

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a central Fresno hotel Thursday morning.Officers were called to The Hotel Fresno on Blackstone and Dakota Avenues just after 5:00 a.m.Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times in his hotel room, and then made his way to the lobby for help.Investigators say the man had been staying at the hotel alone.The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. His name has not been released.Police have not released a suspect description, but do believe the man was targeted.The area remains blocked off as officers continue to investigate.