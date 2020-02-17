Man suffers major injuries after ATV crash in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital with major injuries after he crashed his ATV.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Jose Gonzalez was riding his A-T-V southbound on Mitchell Avenue approaching the intersection of Mountain View Avenue.

They say Gonzalez made a sudden turning movement, which caused the ATV to overturn and he was ejected. Authorities say he was not wearing a safety helmet and suffered major head injuries.

Gonzalez was transported from the scene to Community Regional Medical Center.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
selmaatvchpcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple North Fresno businesses dealing with robberies
Fresno mom able to return to U.S. after Coronavirus quarantine during cruise
Teen rushed into surgery after drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
Magic Johnson leads tribute for Kobe Bryant ahead of All-Star Game
New Clovis indoor playground helps kids play all year long
Motorcyclist nearly crashes into downed power line after driver hits pole and takes off
11-year-old Selma boy's dream comes true at Daytona 500
Show More
Porterville Police arrest man on weapons and evasion charges
Teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in Target
1 of 3 remaining Pearl Harbor survivors dies at 97
Daughter writes message of hope in snow to mother battling cancer
Wide variety of reactions come from Monsignor Craig Harrison case
More TOP STORIES News