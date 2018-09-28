MOST WANTED

Man suspected in multiple armed sexual assaults now on FBI's 10 Most Wanted

EMBED </>More Videos

A man suspected in a number of armed sexual assaults has now landed on the FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives list.

A man suspected in a number of armed sexual assaults has now landed on the FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives list.

Greg Alyn Carlson has been on the run for just over a year and there's now a $100,000 reward out for his capture.

He's wanted for breaking into homes and attacking women while they're either alone or sleeping.

Authorities say Carlson is involved in at least three cases in the Los Angeles area.
"We don't need testimony, we don't need to make your name public, we just need information leading to the arrest," Assistant Chief Paul Delacourt of the FBI said.

Detective said he's left no trail of credit card use and has done everything in cash.

His parents even told detectives they haven't seen or heard from him.

Authorities say he was sighted in South Carolina, where he allegedly stole a handgun and rental car.

He's also been spotted in Alabama and Florida last November.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
FBImost wanted
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOST WANTED
One of Tulare County's most wanted arrested
Sheriff lists Selena's brother on most wanted list
Madera County man arrested for sending girls lewd photos of himself, investigators say
Madera County man sent 46 underage girls naked photos of himself, investigators say
More most wanted
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News