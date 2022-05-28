Man, woman found dead on Van Ness Avenue in Fresno County, homicide investigation underway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman.According to the sheriff's office, they were found in a parked car on Van Ness between Bullard and Barstow at around 6 am on Saturday.911 callers thought the two were injured, but deputies arrived to find they were dead.Homicide detectives are currently at the scene gathering evidence.The sheriff's office says it does not believe there are any outstanding suspects.