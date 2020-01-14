Man's body discovered in Fresno County pond

Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a body was found in a pond Tuesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a body was found in a pond Tuesday morning.

Officials say a man in his 70s went out for a walk. When he didn't return home, family members searched and discovered him in a pond near Butler and Temperance Avenues.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are working to determine if the drowning was accidental or intentional.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycrimefresno county sheriff departmentdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arsonist sets fire to Fresno home days after man was murdered on front lawn
Fresno sees violent start to new year compared to 2019
Fowler councilman arrested, accused of burglary
Burglar hits downtown Dinuba business, prompting store owners to make upgrades
Pedestrian killed after walking onto Hwy 41 near Lemoore
1 killed, 1 injured in Tulare crash, CHP says
Some PG&E customers falling victim to scam phone calls
Show More
Reward offered for info about missing son of 2 judges
Authorities say girl's plea for help on CA highway was hoax
Boy finds deputy's loaded gun at CA Airbnb
Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane
Man shot, killed in east central Fresno; second homicide last weekend
More TOP STORIES News