Man's body discovered in Fresno County pond

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a body was found in a pond Tuesday morning.Officials say a man in his 70s went out for a walk. When he didn't return home, family members searched and discovered him in a pond near Butler and Temperance Avenues.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Deputies are working to determine if the drowning was accidental or intentional.