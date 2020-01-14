FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a body was found in a pond Tuesday morning.
Officials say a man in his 70s went out for a walk. When he didn't return home, family members searched and discovered him in a pond near Butler and Temperance Avenues.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies are working to determine if the drowning was accidental or intentional.
Man's body discovered in Fresno County pond
