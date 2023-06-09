California family pleads for return of US citizen kidnapped in Mexico 4 months ago

A Southern California family is pleading for help in finding their 63-year-old loved one, who was kidnapped in Mexico and is being held for ransom.

Maria Del Carmen Lopez, a dual U.S.-Mexico citizen who moved back to Mexico after retiring, was kidnapped from her home in early February.

"We're at 119 days and we don't have answers," Zonia Lopez, the victim's daughter, told reporters Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The Lopez family is desperate. Zonia Lopez said her family hasn't heard from the kidnappers in weeks. She wouldn't say the exact amount they wanted, but it was more than the family has.

The last communication they had with Maria Del Carmen Lopez was a few weeks after her kidnapping. It consisted of a heart-wrenching plea to her family to do what the kidnappers want.

"She's saying, 'please hurry, act quickly, my children,'" an emotional Zonia Lopez said, describing the call. "'And give them what they want. My life depends on it.'"

Lopez has lived in retirement in Mexico for the past 10 years, calling the remote town of Pueblo Nuevo in southwest Mexico home.

Her family is frustrated that there's been no substantial updates from the U.S. and Mexican governments. Lopez's family is pleading to leaders of both nations to help bring their mother home.

"Give her back ... We need her," Zonia Lopez said as her voice cracked with emotion. "She's a 63-year-old mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. We're hurting for her. She deserves to be home with us. Please give her back."

The FBI has posted a $20,000 reward for information leading to Lopez's safe return.

The Lopez family strongly believes their mother is still alive in Mexico. They also believe she'll eventually be returned home safe. For more information, visit Justice4Carmen.com.