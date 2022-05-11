Mariposa named finalist in national competition

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariposa is a finalist in a national competition organized by USA Today.
Right now, the community is in second place in the Best Cultural Scenes category.
To be considered for the award, a town must have fewer than 25,000 residents and have museums, art galleries and performing arts on top of organizing local events.
Only about 1,200 people live in mariposa, which has three museums and three art galleries. Each year, it organizes multiple events, including the Mariposa County fair and the butterfly festival.
Voting runs until June 6 and each person can vote once per day. The winner will be announced on June 17.
