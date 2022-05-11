Society

Mariposa named finalist in national competition

EMBED <>More Videos

Mariposa named finalist in national competition

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariposa is a finalist in a national competition organized by USA Today.

Right now, the community is in second place in the Best Cultural Scenes category.

To be considered for the award, a town must have fewer than 25,000 residents and have museums, art galleries and performing arts on top of organizing local events.

Only about 1,200 people live in mariposa, which has three museums and three art galleries. Each year, it organizes multiple events, including the Mariposa County fair and the butterfly festival.

Voting runs until June 6 and each person can vote once per day. The winner will be announced on June 17.

If you would like to vote, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymariposamariposa
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Judge allows embattled Trails End Mobile Home Park to be sold
Double murder decision: Guilty in Woodward Lakes drug deal gone bad
Fresno furniture shop moves forward after massive fire
Atwater Fire Department discusses staffing shortages
Fresno man late to his wedding after getting stuck in elevator
Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's Twitter ban
Escaped inmate, prison guard planned to get in shootout with police
Show More
Valley high school senior gets accepted to 4 Ivy League Schools
CA water usage jumped 19% despite pleas for conservation
Student sues CUSD after alleged assault in Clovis West locker room
More controversial social media posts involving FUSD students found
Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct
More TOP STORIES News