COVID-19 cases increasing in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- County leaders in Mariposa are steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after seeing an increase in virus cases.Within the next couple of days, they plan on implementing the same directives at the state level, including mandating vaccinations for all health care employees.The county's health officer said the uptick in numbers is related to more people visiting Mariposa and Yosemite over the past few weeks."We've had them pretty much where you would expect, in facilities up in the park, and grocery store where people visit before going to the park and restaurants," said Mariposa County health officer Eric Sergienko.Due to the rise in cases, Mariposa County has received help from California to expand its mobile testing from two days to five days a week.The testing sites will now include schools and other new locations.