Mariposa County declares state of emergency following Mono wind event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariposa County is taking the steps toward recovery after Tuesday's Mono wind event.Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese, who is also the county's director of emergency services, issued a local emergency proclamation in the county.That proclamation was unanimously confirmed Friday by the County Board of Supervisors, requesting state and-or-federal funding to assist with recovery efforts under the California Disaster Assistance Act.Last Tuesday -- PG&E initiated a Public Safety Power Shutoff, impacting more than 2,300 residences in Mariposa County.That Mono wind event damaged local roads, bridges, and facilities.The Yosemite Fire Captain gave the Sheriff a first-hand look at the damage caused by that event.