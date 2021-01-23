Weather

Mariposa County declares state of emergency following Mono wind event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariposa County is taking the steps toward recovery after Tuesday's Mono wind event.

Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese, who is also the county's director of emergency services, issued a local emergency proclamation in the county.

That proclamation was unanimously confirmed Friday by the County Board of Supervisors, requesting state and-or-federal funding to assist with recovery efforts under the California Disaster Assistance Act.

RELATED: 5 families displaced, 339,000 customers without power due to ferocious Valley winds

Last Tuesday -- PG&E initiated a Public Safety Power Shutoff, impacting more than 2,300 residences in Mariposa County.

That Mono wind event damaged local roads, bridges, and facilities.

RELATED: Howling winds topple trees, causing power outages and closing Yosemite

The Yosemite Fire Captain gave the Sheriff a first-hand look at the damage caused by that event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermariposa countyweatherwind damage
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Outdoor dining ban may be driving increase in COVID cases, some scientists say
Ambulance involved in crash while responding to crash in Fresno County
Fresno Co. educators, farmworkers must wait longer for COVID vaccine
Man found with gunshot wound in field in southwest Fresno
Hateful message sent to owner of 'Painted Table' in Fresno
Residents urged to stay home as winter storms head for Creek Fire burn scar area
Fresno Fire holding virtual recruitment town hall next week
Show More
Fresno Co. correctional officer heading home from work killed in crash
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
Vaccine supply short, biggest Fresno County vaccination centers on pause
Man hit, killed by car while walking on Highway 145 in Fresno County
Two men hospitalized after crash in central Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News