Reedley College graduate to be portrayed by Matt Damon in upcoming film

Actor Matt Damon attends a special screening of "Downsizing" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York.

Actor Matt Damon attends a special screening of "Downsizing" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York.

Actor Matt Damon attends a special screening of "Downsizing" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York.

Actor Matt Damon attends a special screening of "Downsizing" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shoe pioneer with Central Valley ties will grace the silver screen this spring.

Longtime Valley residents might remember the name Sonny Vaccaro. The Reedley College graduate from 1958 is the one who courted Michael Jordan to Nike back in 1984, signing him to the shoe deal that became known as 'Air Jordan'.

That story was so good -- it's being made into a movie.

Matt Damon will portray Vaccaro, while Ben Affleck will play Nike CEO Phil Knight. The new movie is called "Air" and it will release exclusively to theaters on April 5th.

It won't be the first time Vacarro's story will be chronicled in a movie. In 2015, an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary titled "Sole Man" featured Vaccaro and his story, one which passed through Reedley.

In 2013 he returned to Reedley College to receive an honor as a distinguished alum.