McDonald's announces new 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Happy Meal

LOS ANGELES -- As the anticipation builds for the long-awaited premiere of the "Black Panther" sequel, McDonald's is offering something special for fans.

The fast food giant is now selling a Happy Meal inspired by Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which hits theaters on Friday, Nov. 11.

According to McDonald's, each Happy Meal includes one of 10 "Black Panther" toys based on characters from the movie, including fan favorites like Shuri and Okoye to newcomers like Namor and Ironheart.

The meals will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

WATCH | Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Official Trailer

Disney is the parent company this ABC station.