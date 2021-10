FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A central Fresno roadway was temporarily closed following a rollover crash on Tuesday morning.The crash happened before 5:30 am on McKinley Avenue near Echo Avenue.Police say a driver hit a parked vehicle, causing their car to flip.The overturned car is blocked westbound McKinley Avenue for about an hour. The road has since reopened.Investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash.