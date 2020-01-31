VIDEO: Fresno sixth-grader surprised by military father at school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sixth-grader at McKinley Elementary School in Fresno was surprised by her dad while at school after he'd been deployed for more than six months.Video shared on Facebook by Central Unified shows Roselyn Tompkins shocked to see her father, Master Sgt. Landon Tompkins, when he showed up during lunchtime.School administrators called Roselyn to the front of the room, and that's when her dad suddenly came around the corner.Roselyn's classmates cheered as she and her father hugged.Master Sgt. Tompkins is a member of the 144th Fighter Wing and has been serving in Qatar for the last six months.Welcome home!