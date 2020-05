Local moving company looking to hire over 100 employees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local moving company is hoping to hire dozens of new team members for the summer.Meathead Movers, a Fresno company made up largely of student-athletes, has at least 120 open positions across its five locations this year.The company has been in a hiring freeze during the pandemic, but they say they're now ready to interview candidates while implementing safety measures during interviews and on the job.Movers and packers will have a starting pay of $15 per hour plus tips.Some other benefits include travel, gyms and computer labs at branch sites and military-inspired leadership training.If you would like to apply, you can visit their website