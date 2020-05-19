FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local moving company is hoping to hire dozens of new team members for the summer.
Meathead Movers, a Fresno company made up largely of student-athletes, has at least 120 open positions across its five locations this year.
The company has been in a hiring freeze during the pandemic, but they say they're now ready to interview candidates while implementing safety measures during interviews and on the job.
Movers and packers will have a starting pay of $15 per hour plus tips.
Some other benefits include travel, gyms and computer labs at branch sites and military-inspired leadership training.
If you would like to apply, you can visit their website.
Local moving company looking to hire over 100 employees
JOBS HIRING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News