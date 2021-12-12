entertainment

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University in hometown of Houston

Megan Thee Stallion? More like Megan Thee Graduate!
EMBED <>More Videos

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her college graduation

HOUSTON, Texas -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took the stage in Texas Saturday afternoon, but this time, it was to get her college diploma.

The Grammy Award-winning artist received a bachelor's degree in health administration from Texas Southern University in Houston.



Despite fame, she vowed to finish college, not only for herself, but for her grandmother and mother who died in the same month.



The video above was taken at TSU's commencement where you can see Megan ecstatic to get her diploma handed to her by President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young.

She was supposed to perform in Houston this month, but late last month, she announced she was cancelling it out of respect for the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttexascelebrityeducationentertainmentrappergraduationmusic newstexas southern universitygood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Here's what's coming to Disney+ in 2022
Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can't get over her
'Spider-Man' surpasses $1B globally in second weekend
Fresno State Bulldog becomes fan favorite on 'The Bachelorette'
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News