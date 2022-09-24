WATCH LIVE

Children First: Let's Talk About Mental Health

37 minutes ago
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's okay to talk about mental health!

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. ABC30 will air its new Children First program, Let's Talk About Mental Health on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Action News anchors Margot Kim and Warren Armstrong host the special focusing on local programs and experts connecting families with mental health resources.

Viewers can also stream live on ABC30's Connected TV apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 children has a mental health disorder.

Stories include:

Solutions for teens pressured by social media

Suicide prevention efforts in the south valley

The new behavioral health faciility coming to Madera that will offer more mental health resources for children

  • The impact of social workers on campus.
  • The Fresno author inspiring kids to find their value.
  • How to help your kids de-stress.

    • ABC30 has long been dedicated to covering the important challenges and opportunities among youth in Central California. Children First is a year-round effort by KFSN. The award-winning program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations working with children. The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Let's Talk About Mental Health," public service announcements and special stories that air on Action News.

    Resources

    Mental Health

    Centers For Disease Control and Prevention

    Valley Children's Hospital

    Tulare County Office of Education

    988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline

    River Vista Behavioral Health

    Tulare County Suicide Prevention Task Force

    Fresno County Behavioral Health

    Madera County Behavioral Health

    California Plan To Transform Kids Mental Health

    ABC30 thanks its partners below for putting Children First in the Central Valley.

