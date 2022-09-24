Children First: Let's Talk About Mental Health

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's okay to talk about mental health!
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. ABC30 will air its new Children First program, Let's Talk About Mental Health on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Action News anchors Margot Kim and Warren Armstrong host the special focusing on local programs and experts connecting families with mental health resources.
Viewers can also stream live on ABC30's Connected TV apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.
According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 children has a mental health disorder.
Stories include:
Solutions for teens pressured by social media
Suicide prevention efforts in the south valley
The new behavioral health faciility coming to Madera that will offer more mental health resources for children
ABC30 has long been dedicated to covering the important challenges and opportunities among youth in Central California. Children First is a year-round effort by KFSN. The award-winning program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations working with children. The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Let's Talk About Mental Health," public service announcements and special stories that air on Action News.
Resources
Mental Health
Centers For Disease Control and Prevention
Tulare County Office of Education
988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Tulare County Suicide Prevention Task Force
Fresno County Behavioral Health
Madera County Behavioral Health