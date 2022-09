Children First: Having social workers on campus

Concentrating on schoolwork is hard if a child is hungry or dealing with grief.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Concentrating on schoolwork is hard if a child is hungry or dealing with grief.

This week, we're bringing you stories focusing on children and mental health.

In the video above, Action News Anchor Graciela Moreno shows us the benefit of having social workers on campus.