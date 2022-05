MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for the suspect who robbed an ice cream shop at gunpoint.Officials say the armed suspect went into Frozen World on Yosemite Avenue Wednesday night.He demanded cash from the cashier and pulled out a gun, police said.The employee gave him the money, and he ran out of the store.In a photo captured by surveillance video, the suspect is wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and medical face mask.Anyone who can identify the suspect or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Merced Police Department.