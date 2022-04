MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chicken Shack is shutting its doors for good in Merced.The Valley chain, known for its fried chicken, will stop serving customers at its Merced location this Saturday. The closure is happening less than a year after the store's grand opening.The restaurant on Olive and Veterans Boulevard was the sixth location for Chicken Shack when it opened last September.Store officials said it wasn't seeing enough business.Nine employees were laid off.The closest location for North Valley residents is now in Fresno.