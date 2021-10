MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of vandalizing a North Valley church is under arrest.Police say Frank Perez painted red hands on the Saint Patrick's Church on Yosemite near Cordova in Merced.Investigators believe he's also responsible for vandalizing Yosemite Church about 20 minutes later.Surveillance images helped police identify Perez, along with images of a silver four-door Sedan.He was booked into jail for hate crimes and vandalizing a church.If you know anything about this case, you are asked to contact the Merced Police Department.