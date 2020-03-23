Merced County resident tests positive for coronavirus in county's first case

Merced County officials have confirmed the county's first case of the novel coronavirus.According to the Merced County Department of Public Health, the patient was infected while traveling elsewhere and that this is not a case of community spread.This brings the number of cases in the Valley up to 22.One of those patients - a Madera County resident - has recovered, officials said.The Merced County Department of Public Health says the patient is doing well and is isolating and recovering at home. Officials are working to identify potential contacts.