Nearly $1 million worth of stolen farm equipment recovered in Merced County

While serving a search warrant, investigators actually discovered two stolen tractors and other items.

Friday, August 11, 2023 3:19PM
Nearly $1 million worth of stolen farm equipment has been recovered in the North Valley.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly $1 million worth of stolen farm equipment has been recovered in the North Valley.

Last week, a Merced County sheriff's detective received a tip about a stolen tractor on some property in the community of Votla near Los Banos.

While serving a search warrant, investigators actually discovered two stolen tractors and other items.

Now, they are searching for the person responsible.

If you or anyone you know has any information about these thefts, please call the Merced County Sheriff's Department.

