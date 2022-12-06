Man killed in crash with tow truck, semi-truck in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed after his car was rear-ended by a tow truck in Merced County on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:45 pm in the area of Highway 165 and American Avenue.

Officials say a 28-year-old driver was waiting to make a left turn when his vehicle was rear-ended by a tow truck.

The impact of the crash caused the car to hit a big rig in the opposite lane of traffic.

Investigators say the driver of the car was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The drivers of the big rig and tow truck were not injured in the accident.

Crews are working to clean up molasses that spilled from the semi onto the roadway during the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.