3 Merced jail escapees get re-sentenced after capture

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three of the six inmates who escaped from the Merced County Jail in January will be spending extra time behind bars for the break-out.All three were given different sentences on Tuesday.They will get eight years, 22 years and 24 years added onto the sentences they were already serving when they escaped.Two of the three escapees face additional charges, including assault.All three inmates pleaded no contest to escaping with gang enhancements.Authorities say the inmates cut through a ventilation system to get to the roof, then used sheets as a rope to scale down the building.Sheriff Vern Warnke largely blamed their escape on the negligence of graveyard shift employees.