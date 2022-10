Merced County Sheriff's investigating after finding a inmate dead

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday evening, correctional officers found an unresponsive man at the facility on West 22nd and N Streets.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's office is investigating after finding a 21-year-old man was dead in the main jail.

Staff identified him as Jacob Merlin Apodaca.

They say Apodaca appeared to have been the victim of an assault and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now working to determine who is responsible for the deadly attack.