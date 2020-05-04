All Merced County residents can now get tested for COVID-19

The testing will be available at the county fairgrounds on Martin Luther King Junior Way, Monday through Friday from 7 am to 7 pm.
Officials now say people must make an appointment to be tested. More details are available here.
This service is possible through a partnership with the state and a private health services company called OptumServe.
The site is expected to allow for more than 100 additional tests per day.
Registration is available online or by phone:
