coronavirus testing

All Merced County residents can now get tested for COVID-19

You must make an appointment to get tested.
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Starting Monday, all Merced County residents will have an opportunity to be tested for COVID-19.

The testing will be available at the county fairgrounds on Martin Luther King Junior Way, Monday through Friday from 7 am to 7 pm.

Officials now say people must make an appointment to be tested. More details are available here.

This service is possible through a partnership with the state and a private health services company called OptumServe.

The site is expected to allow for more than 100 additional tests per day.

Registration is available online or by phone:
  • www.lhi.care/covidtesting
  • 1-888-634-1123

    • For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessmerced countymerced countycoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS TESTING
    Trump says COVID-19 vaccine will be available by end of year
    New coronavirus testing facility to open in Hanford on Monday
    LA offering free testing to residents regardless of symptoms
    Quest Diagnostics rolls out online antibody tests
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    34 more Ruiz Food employees test positive for COVID-19
    Central California coronavirus cases
    Bass Lake sees plenty of weekend visitors despite COVID-19 guidelines
    WHO: US experiences deadliest 48 hours amid COVID-19 pandemic
    Fresno hoping to reopen some low-risk businesses in a matter of days
    Man shot during gathering in east central Fresno, dog also shot
    61-year-old woman with dementia missing in Merced
    Show More
    Four people hospitalized after crash in Tulare County
    Plane crashes into traffic westbound of Herndon, no injuries reported
    New, dangerous species of hornet found in US
    Motorcyclist suffers major injuries after colliding with car in Clovis
    Cattle drive caught on camera in Mariposa County
    More TOP STORIES News