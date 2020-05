All Merced County residents can now get tested for COVID-19

www.lhi.care/covidtesting

1-888-634-1123

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Starting Monday, all Merced County residents will have an opportunity to be tested for COVID-19.The testing will be available at the county fairgrounds on Martin Luther King Junior Way, Monday through Friday from 7 am to 7 pm.Officials now say people must make an appointment to be tested. More details are available here This service is possible through a partnership with the state and a private health services company called OptumServe.The site is expected to allow for more than 100 additional tests per day.Registration is available online or by phone: