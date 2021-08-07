Society

Merced firefighters help woman after giving birth in front of fire station

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced mother says she has a story she'll tell for years to come.

On Saturday, she was in labor and on the way to the hospital when she realized she was not going to make it.

"You get that feeling like you want to push," says Danielle Argueta. "Then you're pushing and finally, she just kinda slid out. That's when he started freaking out, really."

Danielle delivered her baby in the car, right in front of the Merced Fire Department headquarters.

Her partner was driving her to the hospital but when the baby made her appearance, he did a U-turn and headed to the fire station instead.

Firefighters attended to mom and baby, all while big brother watched from the back seat.

"The only thing I remember was that they gave me the baby," Danielle said. "My son's in the back seat and he's kind of confused. He knew the baby was going to come, but he didn't realize that the baby was going to be there."

On Friday, the family returned to the fire station to thank the firefighters who helped.

Big brother even got to sit in one of the firetrucks.

Baby Daisy is happy and healthy. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
