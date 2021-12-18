Community & Events

Hmong New Year celebration kicks off in Merced

The event features cultural performances, a talent show, dance and sports competitions, food, and more.
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Saturday is the first day of the Merced Hmong New Year Celebration.

It's a display of the Hmong culture looking forward to 2022.

Organizers say they're expecting people to come from all over the valley and even out of state.

It's especially exciting after two years without the celebration due to the pandemic.

"We're so happy that we have a chance to do Hmong New Year again, it's going to be very exciting for young kids and adults, and plus all the wonder that we've been preparing for many years," said volunteer Lang Moua.

The Hmong New Year Celebration kicks off on Saturday at the Merced County Fairgrounds.

The event continues through the weekend.

The Hmong community in Fresno is also planning a festival for later this month.

Fresno's Hmong Cultural New Year Celebration is scheduled for December 30th through January 2nd.

It's happening at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

The event will feature cultural games, a pageant, and more.

