Man killed during fight in Merced; 1 arrested, authorities say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Merced.

Police say 53-year-old Gabriel Montoya was found unresponsive at a home on Cone Avenue late Tuesday night.

First responders tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says Montoya had been in a physical fight with 67-year-old Joseph Burkley.

Detectives arrested Burkley, and he was booked into the Merced County jail on a murder charge.

A motive for the homicide has not been released.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

