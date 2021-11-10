3 displaced after house fire in Merced

EMBED <>More Videos

3 displaced after house fire in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Big flames caused major damage to a home in Merced Tuesday night.

Firefighters kept the flames from spreading into the rest of the house.

But the damage already done forced the residents to find another place to stay.

The fire started around 5:30 pm with flames first engulfing the garage at Aldrich Drive and Court.

While crews quickly contained it, other parts of the home had heavy smoke damage.

Three adult residents were displaced and two cars in the garage were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedhouse fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Show More
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News