3 displaced after house fire in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Big flames caused major damage to a home in Merced Tuesday night.Firefighters kept the flames from spreading into the rest of the house.But the damage already done forced the residents to find another place to stay.The fire started around 5:30 pm with flames first engulfing the garage at Aldrich Drive and Court.While crews quickly contained it, other parts of the home had heavy smoke damage.Three adult residents were displaced and two cars in the garage were destroyed.The cause of the fire is under investigation.