Merced County Jail kitchen inoperable after gas leak leading to explosion

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A gas leak leading to an explosion has left a jail kitchen inoperable.

Investigators say an employee was plugging in a piece of equipment inside the Merced County Jail kitchen Monday night when a spark set off the explosion.

This led to a small fire but that worker was able to put it out quickly before it spread to other parts of the building.

No injuries were reported.

The blast did damage the kitchen and it is now closed indefinitely.

Merced County sheriff's deputies say they are working with outside suppliers to bring in food for inmates in the meantime.
