Missing Merced man found safe, family says

Merced police searching for missing man

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Jimmy Lee Mason's family says he has been found safe.

Merced police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

Investigators say Jimmy Lee Mason walked away from the Merced Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on West 26th Street just after 5:00 pm on Thursday.

Officials said he has medical conditions and does not communicate well verbally.



Mason is 5'6" and weighs 150 pounds. He has a long white beard and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Merced Police Department.
