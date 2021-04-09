Missing Merced man found safe, family says

__________________
Merced police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.
Investigators say Jimmy Lee Mason walked away from the Merced Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on West 26th Street just after 5:00 pm on Thursday.
Officials said he has medical conditions and does not communicate well verbally.
Mason is 5'6" and weighs 150 pounds. He has a long white beard and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Merced Police Department.