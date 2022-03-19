Mother of four killed in Merced County crash

It was around 7 am when she was driving her three boys from their Merced home to St. Anthony's School in Atwater.
The California Highway Patrol says it's not clear why, but Azuzena didn't stop at a stop sign at Fox Road and Bellevue Road, and made a left turn right into the path of a semi-truck. The truck slammed into the driver's side of Azuzena's SUV. She died at the scene.
"It's everybody's biggest fear doing your daily routine morning and unfortunately, something like that happens," said Eric Zuniga with Merced CHP.
Azuzena's sister Blanca Ibarra got the heartbreaking call while she was at work Monday.
"It was very hard to hear, especially her, you know my sister," said Blanca.
All three boys in the vehicle were taken to Valley Children's Hospital in Madera.
7-year-old Erick ruptured a spleen and broke some ribs.
10-year-old Oscar broke an arm.
But 11-year-old Richard's injuries are the most severe. He underwent surgery for injuries to his brain. He remains unconscious and doctors are unsure what his brain function or condition will be when he comes to.
"Everything is so hard," said Blanca through tears. "It's something whenever imagined to deal with so we are just taking it day by day."
Along with the boys' father and oldest brother Alexis, Azuzena's family is trying to stay positive - just like she always was.
"She was just such a good person who helped everybody out, was there lifting everybody's spirits," said Blanca.
People knew Azuzena as the friendly face at Sam's Supermarket in Atwater, where she was a kitchen manager. Blanca says the support for her family has been overwhelming and it's clear her sister will be remembered.
"I am just grateful for everybody who has been helping out, everybody who has been reaching out," said Blanca. "Not just for her but for the kids' sake. For both of them."
The family has established a GoFundMe account to help with the unforeseen expenses after the crash.