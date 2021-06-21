live music

Merced's 'Music in the Park' live concert series to return this August

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Music in the Park" is making a return to the city of Merced.

The city is partnering with UC Merced to host the Levitt Concert Series this year.

The free music event will occur at the amphitheater at Applegate Park, starting in August through October.

The venue was renovated, and organizers hope folks will come out to enjoy the music and each other.

The pandemic shut down the concert series last year. City officials are excited to see the community come together again.

"It's almost like seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, being able to enjoy live music again. It's an opportunity for people to come together, enjoy music and enjoy interacting with people again," said assistant city clerk Jennifer Levesque.

The first concert on the schedule will take place on Friday, August 27, from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

The featured artist will be a psychedelic pop/rock band Los Coasts.

All concerts are free!

